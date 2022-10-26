PM Modi to Visakhapatnam on November 11, all eyes on his addressal of politics

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will soon visit the city of Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh. The official sources said that Prime Minister Modi will visit Visakhapatnam on November 11 and lay the foundation stone for the upgradation works of Visakhapatnam Railway Station to be undertaken at a cost of Rs.400 crores. The railway officials disclosed that they have received the details from the Prime Minister's Office.

Prime Minister Modi will lay the foundation stones and inaugurate the completed development works for some other projects to be undertaken under the auspices of the Central Government. After that, the Prime Minister will also address the public meeting to be held in Vizag.



Meanwhile, the administration is hoping to arrange this public meeting in the grounds of Andhra University Engineering College. Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy, Governor Biswabhushan Harichandan and many Union and State Ministers will participate in the Prime Minister's visit. District Collector A. Mallikarjuna, Joint Collector Viswanathan, GVMC Commissioner Rajababu and other officials had a preliminary discussion on the Prime Minister's visit and arrangements to be made on Tuesday.

In the wake of the Prime Minister's visit, there has been enthusiasm in the cadre of the BJP. It remains to be see whether there could be any political significance and the PM would make comments on three capital.

President Draupadi Murmu will visit Visakhapatnam in December and participate in the Naval Day celebrations to be held on December 4 under the auspices of the Eastern Navy.