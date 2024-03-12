PM Modi's AP tour finalised, to address huge public meeting in Chilakaluripet on March 17

The much-anticipated joint public meeting of three parties TDP, BJP, and Janasena is set to take place in Chilakaluripet on the 17th of this month, with Telugu Desam taking the lead in organising the event. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to attend this meeting, adding to the significance of the event.

Telugu Desam Party has appointed 13 committees to ensure the success of the assembly, with TDP National General Secretary Nara Lokesh taking charge of coordination and management. TDP National President Nara Chandrababu Naidu will meet with all committee members on Tuesday to discuss plans for the assembly.

The visit of Prime Minister Modi has already been confirmed by the Prime Minister's Office, and the joint assembly is expected to witness a massive turnout at Boppudi near Chilakaluripet. This event will mark the first time in a decade that Modi, Chandrababu, and Pawan Kalyan will share the same stage, generating excitement among supporters of the three parties. While there were earlier reports of Modi visiting Visakhapatnam on the 16th for a BJP rally, the tour has been canceled according to a recent announcement by the party's national leadership.

A total of 12 joint committees have been formed, consisting of 115 leaders from the three parties, to ensure the success of the public meeting. TDP state president Atchennaidu disclosed details of the committees on Monday night, highlighting the collaborative efforts of TDP, Janasena, and BJP leaders in making the joint assembly a memorable event.