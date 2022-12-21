PM Narendra Modi conveys wishes to YS Jagan on his birthday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on his birthday on Tuesday. The Prime Minister tweeted that CM Jagan should prosper with good health.

"Best wishes to Andhra Pradesh CM Shri YS Jagan on his birthday. May he be blessed with a long and healthy life," Modi tweeted.





Best wishes to Andhra Pradesh CM Shri @ysjagan Garu on his birthday. May he be blessed with a long and healthy life. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 21, 2022





Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Stalin wished CM Jagan on his birthday. Wishes were conveyed through Twitter. Many Union Ministers also

Hearty Greetings to Hon'ble Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh Thiru. @ysjagan on his 50th Birthday.



Wishing you peace, good health and happiness always on this special day. — M.K.Stalin (@mkstalin) December 21, 2022

wished the CM on his birthday.

Meanwhile, CM Jagan's birthday celebrations are being held grandly all over AP. On this occasion, the ranks of YSRCP organized celebrations and service programs. Blood donation camps, sapling programs, food donation, sports competitions and cake cutting are being held in the constituencies.