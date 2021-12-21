PM Narendra Modi coveys birthday greetings to AP chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

On the occasion of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's birthday today (Tuesday), many celebrities, ministers, MLAs, MLCs, MPs, YSRCP leaders, and fans are celebrating his birthday. In this context, Prime Minister Narendra Modi conveyed birthday wishes to CM Jagan. The prime minister wished him to prosper with happiness and longevity for the rest of his life. The Prime Minister tweeted to this effect.



"Greetings to AP CM Shri YS Jagan Garu on his birthday. May Almighty bless him with long and healthy life," Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted.



Meanwhile, fans across the state are celebrating Chief Minister YS Jagan's birthday and the hashtag #HBDManOfMassesYSJagan trending on Twitter. They carried out service events on the occasion of the birthday of their beloved leader.



Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will formally inaugurate the ambitious Jagananna Sampoorna Gruha Hakku Scheme on Tuesday. The distribution of home title deeds to the beneficiaries will be formally initiated by CM YS Jagan. Authorities arranged for the documents to be distributed to about 25,000 people across the district on the first day.

