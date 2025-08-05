PM-SHRI funding in AP up by 120%

Guntur: The Central government has significantly increased its financial commitment to Andhra Pradesh under the PM-SHRI (PM Schools for Rising India) scheme, nearly doubling the allocation compared to the previous YSRCP regime.

Andhra Pradesh had received a sanctioned outlay of Rs 354.85 crore in 2023–24 under the YSRCP-led government, of which Rs 212.91 crore was the Central share.

However, during the financial year 2024-25 under the NDA-led government, the sanctioned outlay has jumped to Rs 782.39 crore, with Rs 469.43 crore being the Centre’s contribution. This marks a near 120% increase in allocation, highlighting the renewed focus on strengthening public school infrastructure in the state.

A total of 935 schools in Andhra Pradesh have been selected under the PM-SHRI scheme so far. This includes 37 schools in Eluru district and 28 in Konaseema district.

The officials say this expansion aims to transform existing schools into model institutions with modern infrastructure, smart classrooms, and outcome-oriented learning.