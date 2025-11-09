PM SHRI ZP High School in Nunna shines in state-level debate

Vijayawada: Displaying exceptional eloquence and critical thinking, students of PM SHRI Zilla Parishad High School, Nunna, in Vijayawada Rural Mandal of NTR district, have once again brought laurels to their school by clinching the third place at the state level in the Varadhi Foundation Annual Debate Competition–2025. This marks the second consecutive year the school has achieved a podium finish at the prestigious event.

The winning team, comprising K Salomi, B Keerthi, and A. Aishwarya, performed exceptionally under the mentorship of teachers P Nageswara Rao and A Nalini Ram. The trio will receive a cash award of Rs.9,000 each, totaling Rs.27,000 for the team.

Organised annually by the Varadhi Foundation, the debate aims to enhance students’ communication, reasoning, and leadership skills. The multi-tier competition, open to students in Classes 8 to 10 from government schools across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, begins at the school level and culminates in the State-level online finals.

The students from PM SHRI ZPH School in Nunna, representing NTR district, secured third place in the recent finals for the second consecutive time. The final results were announced on Friday.

Headmaster Surapaneni Ravi Prasad congratulated the students Salomi, Keerthi, and Aishwarya, along with guide teachers Nageswara Rao and Nalini Ram, for their consistent success. He thanked NTR District Education Officer UV Subbarao for his continuous encouragement and support.

He stated that the achievement reflects the school’s commitment to fostering academic excellence, communication skills, and confidence among students. Additionally, he mentioned that currently, the students at his school excel in education, sports and games, as well as cultural and other extracurricular activities.