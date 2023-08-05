PM to lay stone for redevelopment of stations tomorrow

Visakhapatnam: Works undertaken as part of Amrit Bharat Station Scheme (ABSS) will be completed in a year across the Waltair Division, said Divisional Railway Manager Saurabh Prasad.

Addressing media here on Friday, the DRM said 15 stations in Waltair Division have been identified under the scheme.

Vizianagaram Jn, Srikakulam Road, Duvvada, Bobbili Jn, Jagdalpur, Simhachalam, Parvatipuram, Chipurupalli, Jeypore, Naupada Jn, Damanjodi, Araku, Koraput, Kottavalasa and Paralakhemundi stations would be developed on all fronts, he added. In the first phase, three railway stations will be redeveloped, including Vizianagaram, Duvvada and Damanjodi. Railways would spend about Rs 26.31 crore for Duvvada, Rs 35.16 crore for Vizianagaram and Rs 13.93crore for Damanjodi station, he added.

Saurabh Prasad stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay a foundation stone for the redevelopment of stations through video conferencing from New Delhi on August 6.