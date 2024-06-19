Live
- Karimnagar: Kisan Samman Yojana is to help small farmers
- ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ will be an end to all epics: Director Nag Ashwin
- ‘Khalasay’ from Priyadarshi’s ‘Darling’ captures frustration of a common man
- Ex-Minister Roja contemplates comeback to Telugu cinema
- Vangalapudi Anitha Assumes Office as AP Home Minister
- ‘Lucky Baskhar’ kickstarts musical promotions with a soulful track
- Trivikram’s son Rishi begins film journey
- ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ prepares for glitzy pre-release event in Mumbai
- Complete Smart City works on a war footing, Ponnam tells officials
- NIA seizes Rs 1 cr used for funding ‘Maoist’ edn
PMKS funds credited into accounts of 98,612 farmers
Rajamahendravaram: District collector Dr K Madhavi Latha said that the 17th tranche of PM Kisan Scheme (PMKS) has been deposited in the bank accounts of 98,612 farmers belonging to 18 mandals of East Godavari district. Every farmer will be benefited under this scheme at the rate of Rs 2,000.
District Agriculture Officer S Madhavrao along with the farmers watched the live telecast, organised by the Primary Agricultural Cooperative Credit Society (PACCS) of Kalavcherla on Tuesday.
He said that special programmes have been organised in 107 packs across the district. Officials have made farmers aware about the scheme. The benefit of investment assistance for the farmers and the main objective of the government behind the implementation of PMKS were explained to them.