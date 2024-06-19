PMKS funds credited into accounts of 98,612 farmers

Rajamahendravaram: District collector Dr K Madhavi Latha said that the 17th tranche of PM Kisan Scheme (PMKS) has been deposited in the bank accounts of 98,612 farmers belonging to 18 mandals of East Godavari district. Every farmer will be benefited under this scheme at the rate of Rs 2,000.

District Agriculture Officer S Madhavrao along with the farmers watched the live telecast, organised by the Primary Agricultural Cooperative Credit Society (PACCS) of Kalavcherla on Tuesday.

He said that special programmes have been organised in 107 packs across the district. Officials have made farmers aware about the scheme. The benefit of investment assistance for the farmers and the main objective of the government behind the implementation of PMKS were explained to them.