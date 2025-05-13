PM’s address - a stern warning to terrorists: Naidu





Vijayawada: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address to the nation through X stated that the PM shaped India’s new doctrine. His address was a stern warning to Pakistan-sponsored terrorists and a clear message of strength to the world.

“It’s Buddha Purnima today, and we remember the path to peace. But, as history teaches us, lasting peace is secured through strength. We walk the path to peace, but we also practice Zero Tolerance towards terrorism. Today, India commands global respect for both, its ancient spiritual heritage and cutting-edge modern capabilities,” he stated.

Naidu said that during Operation Sindoor, we successfully deployed indigenously developed drones and weapons to destroy key infrastructure that fueled state-sponsored terrorism across the border. Our Made-in-India defence technology has shown our readiness for modern warfare to protect our nation, making every Indian proud.

Under PM Modi’s leadership, our nation stands tall, peaceful in intention, formidable in might, and unshakable in purpose. As Indians, we shall stay united and always put the Nation First.