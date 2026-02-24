Poet Raghavendra Rao’s books released

Rajamahendravaram: Several speakers praised noted poet SV Raghavendra Rao as a tireless and ever-active literary personality during his Sahasra Chandra Darshana Mahotsavam (80th birth anniversary celebrations) and book release function held on Sunday. The programme, during which 12 books authored by Raghavendra Rao were unveiled, was organised at Anam Rotary Hall near Y Junction in the city. The event was presided over by Sahiti Gowtami president P Vijay Kumar.

Retired professor of Kendriya Vidyalaya Bethavolu Rama Brahmam and "Mahamahopadhyaya" Viswanadha Gopala Krishna Sastry attended as chief guests and addressed the gathering, recalling the poet’s contribution to Telugu literature and his dedication to poetic traditions. On the occasion, guests formally released several of his works, including Ugrasanthi, Corona Katha, Pudamithalli, Srivari Brahmotsavalu – Vahana Vaibhavalu and Draksharama Kshetra Sahitya Sameeksha, among others.

Film lyricist Rasaraju, literary personalities Kadimella Varaprasad, Dhulipala Mahadeva Mani, Tata Sandeep Sharma and Aditya Educational Institutions director SP Gangi Reddy were among those present. Literary figures Dr Aripirala Narayana Rao, Talari Vasu, Ramadevi, Oleti Bangareswara Sharma, Madhunamurthy, Sadhanala Venkata Swami Naidu, Krishnam Raju, Prayaga Subrahmanyam and Parasa Jagannadha Rao also participated in the programme.