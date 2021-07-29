Polam Badi programme will help farmers get better yields: JC G Lakshmisha

Kakinada: The government is conducting the "Polam Badi" programme to enable farmers to grow financially by achieving high yields at low cost, informed District In-charge Collector and Joint Collector Dr G Lakshmisha, here on Wednesday.

Officials from the Agriculture department conducted Polam Badi programme at Panduru village on the outskirts of the city.

Dr Lakshmisha, who participated in it, said the programme aims at creating awareness among farmers to achieve higher yields. He said that the agriculture scientists, the officials, the village agriculture assistants will participate in the programme and give suggestions to farmers. In the programme, he said, farmers can get tips on usage of minimum quantity of fertilizers to get maximum yield as also on how to reduce expenditure by following the farm practices suggested by agricultural scientists.

He said that the farmers will be trained in the new methods of cultivating paddy and other crops.

These field-level awareness meetings will focus on integrated pest management, soil fertility, usage of fertilisers and pesticides, water management and other topics that will help the farmers get better yield. The Joint Collector appealed to farmers to make best use of the opportunity and learn about the scientific methods of agricultural production. He also directed the officials to participate in the training programmes as per the schedule. He said the main objective of the programme was to utilise resources as needed and to achieve higher agricultural income at lower cost. Farmers should approach the Rythu Bharosa Kendras (RBK) and they will give suggestions and help them. He said the programme will be conducted for 14 weeks during the harvest season. He suggested getting quality seeds, fertilizers and pesticides. And the farmers should visit the RBK centers from time to time.

He advised farmers to take advantage of the schemes and programmes being implemented by the government with the objective of farmer welfare. He said that the Village Advisory Board meetings will be held at the RBKs in the district and these should also be utilised.

Agriculture Joint Director N Vijaya Kumar, Assistant Director Padmasri, farmers and others were present.