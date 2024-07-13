‘Polam Pilustondi’ to be held from July 23 says K Atchannaidu

Vijayawada : K Atchannaidu assumed office as minister for agriculture amidst chanting of Vedic hymns by priests at the fourth block in Secretariat on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister said that ‘Polam Pilustondi’ programme will be conducted for four months, from July 23. Plans will be prepared for carrying out the programme for four months each in both kharif and rabi seasons. He said steps will be taken to distribute modern agricultural inputs to farmers. He signed files cancelling the GO 217 issued by previous YSRCP government for open auction of fish tanks and other water bodies, which was vehemently opposed by fishermen. He also signed file on sanctioning of Rs 10 crore towards diesel subsidy to fishermen.

The minister said that previous YSRCP government neglected agriculture and allied sectors which contribute 34 per cent of GSDP of the state.

Minister for revenue Anagani Satya Prasad, finance minister Payyavula Keshav, secretary, fisheries department, Babu A, secretary, animal husbandry, M M Naik, special commissioner of agriculture Harikiran and other officials were present.