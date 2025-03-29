Polavaram project suffered due to YSR & Jagan govts, alleges Nimmala

PALAKOLLU (West Godavari district) : Water Resources Development Minister Dr Nimmala Ramanaidu has alleged that the Polavaram Project, considered the lifeline of the State, was severely damaged twice due to the decisions of Y S Rajasekhara Reddy and Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Speaking to the media at his office in Palakollu on Friday, the Minister stated that the first blow to the project was dealt when the then Chief Minister Y S Rajasekhara Reddy canceled the contract awarded to Madhucon. He further accused Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy of causing the second setback by halting the project for 17 months under the pretext of reverse tendering after assuming office as the Chief Minister in 2019.

Minister Ramanaidu said that several false claims were being made about the Polavaram Project by Jagan Mohan Reddy and his associates. He highlighted that under the leadership of N Chandrababu Naidu, the TDP government had completed 72% of the project works between 2014 and 2019. “Had the TDP returned to power in 2019, the project would have been completed by 2020,” he asserted.

He also criticised the YSRCP government for neglecting the displaced families, claiming that it was the NDA government that transferred Rs829 crore directly to the bank accounts of the affected people. The Minister alleged that due to the inefficiency of Jagan Mohan Reddy, the diaphragm wall of the project suffered damage worth Rs 440 crore.

Further attacking the previous administration, Dr Ramanaidu said neither Jagan Mohan Reddy nor the then Water Resources Minister Ambati Rambabu showed any understanding or responsibility towards Polavaram project. He pointed out that when the diaphragm wall was damaged during the floods of August 2020, the then Chief Minister kept postponing the issue in the Assembly without providing clarity.

The Minister alleged that the water capacity of the right and left canals of the Polavaram Project was reduced from 17,500 cusecs to 9,000 and then to 6,000 cusecs, depriving North Andhra and Rayalaseema regions of their rightful share. He claimed that the mismanagement of the previous government resulted in losses amounting to Rs 50,000 crore to the project. However, he added that as soon as the current coalition government assumed office, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu took decisive steps to revive the Polavaram Project. Minister Ramanaidu informed that the State government successfully secured Rs 12,157 crore from the Centre within nine months of coming to power, following discussions with the Prime Minister, Union Finance Minister and Union Water Resources Minister. Additionally, Rs 5,052 crore has been received in advance to expedite the works.

He stated that a clear timeline has been set to complete the pending works. The diaphragm wall construction will be completed by December 2025, the right main canal connectivity works by July 2026, ECRF-Gap 1 works by March 2026, and ECRF-Gap 2 works by December 2027. The Minister affirmed that the entire project will be completed and dedicated to the nation by April 2027, ahead of the Godavari Pushkaralu festival, as per the directions of Chief Minister Naidu.

Dr Ramanaidu also reiterated that the government is committed to fully supporting the displaced families who made sacrifices for the project.