Polavaram project villages lost trust in AP govt, says Chandrababu

It is known that there is a demand for the merger of villages that have been merged in Andhra Pradesh at the time of bifurcation of the state in Telangana ever since the recent Godavari floods. The politics also heated up over Polavaram and merged villages.



Meanwhile, TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu made key comments about the demand of the people of the merged villages. He commented that this is happening because of the loss of trust in the Andhra Pradesh government. The former chief minister opined that due to the floods for the past 14 days, people have been facing problems without electricity or water.

Naidu asserted that the people of the merged villages are in a dire situation of not having water to clean their houses. Chandrababu criticized that the AP government has not made even minimal efforts to restore traffic on the roads by removing the flood, mud, and fallen trees. Chandrababu demanded the government stop counter-attacking the opposition parties and solve public problems first.