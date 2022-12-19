Police arrest one for cheating woman

Visakhapatnam: The police arrested a person for indulging in a fraud case in Gajuwaka. Based on a complaint registered by a woman Matti Borramma in Gajuwaka police station, the police took B Ram Charan Kumar into custody. He misled Borramma by assuring her that he would help her get a job in a leading telecommunications company. Trusting him, she went to Gajuwaka along with him in an auto-rickshaw from Anakapalli. After reaching the place, Ram Charan said that a photo was required for the job and made her visit a studio. Later, he took her to Gajuwaka junction and convinced her to take away all the jewellery from her as she should not be wearing any ornaments during the interview.

Paying heed to his words, the complainant handed over all the gold ornaments, including mangalsutra, necklace and other jewellery weighing 9.5 tholas to him. However, Ram Charan left the place after collecting the jewellery from her. Realising that she was being cheated, the woman filed a complaint with the Gajuwaka police. During the preliminary investigation, the police found that Ram Charan Kumar was involved in other cases earlier and had a total of 10 cases registered against him in various police stations. Based on the tip off, Gajuwaka Police Station SI Ravi Kumar nabbed the accused Srinagar and arrested. The police recovered nine tholas of gold jewellery from him.

Lost cash recovered

In another incident, the police recovered lost cash and jewellery left in an auto-rickshaw.

Carrying Rs.1.5 lakh cash and three tholas of gold in a luggage bag, Sudha Purnima was travelling in an auto-rickshaw to Ram Nagar from Venkojipalem. However, she forgot to take her bag while deboarding the three-wheeler. After seeking help from the III town police, the cops traced the vehicle and handed over the luggage with the cash and gold intact to the victim.