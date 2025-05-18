Police arrest suspect in agricultural machinery theft cases

Yerragondapalem: The Prakasam district police have successfully apprehended a suspect involved in the theft of tractors, tractor trolleys, rotavators, and water tankers across multiple locations. The Superintendent of Police for Prakasam district, AR Damodar, commended the police team for their swift action. According to the Yerragondapalem police, a tractor and rotavator theft case was registered at the Pullalacheruvu police station on May 13. On the orders of the SP Damodar and under the supervision of the Markapur DSP U Nagaraju, the Yerragondapalem CI, Pullalacheruvu SI, and others formed a team and started the investigation.

After going through the evidence, the police arrested Dudekula Hussain, a tractor driver from Mrityunjayapuram village of Palnadu district, on May 16. In the interrogation, the arrested man confessed his involvement in other thefts of farm machinery, and showed the dump of the vehicles. The police announced that they have recovered a 241 DI Massey Ferguson tractor with registration number AP27CD3952 with a Shakthiman rotavator, valued at Rs 8 lakh and stolen from Pullalacheruvu, a water tanker valued at Rs 1.60 lakh and stolen from Tripurantakam, a tractor trolley valued at Rs 2 lakh and stolen from Pullalacheruvu, and another tractor trolley with a Shakthiman rotavator valued at Rs 3 lakh, also from Pullalacheruvu, from the dump. SP Damodar appreciated the police team for their efficient work, particularly Markapur DSP U Nagaraju, Yerragondapalem Circle Inspector Ch Prabhakara Rao, Pullalacheruvu SI L Sampat Kumar, and theirstaff for their key roles in solving the case.