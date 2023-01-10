Police clarifies on misinformation on GO 1, says there is no ban on meetings

Andhra Pradesh Additional DGP Ravi Shankar Ayyanar has given an explanation about the misinformation that is going on about GO 1 brought by the government. Speaking at the DGP's office in Mangalagiri on Tuesday, he stated that GO No. 1 has been released under the Police Act of 1861. Permission will be given to assemblies and meetings subject to conditions. He said there is no ban on gatherings and meetings. He said that there is no truth in the ban campaign.

ADGP Ravi Shankar said that this GO was brought in view of the recent incidents. It is suggested that meetings should be held without causing inconvenience to the people. He said that the police will inspect the venue and give permission mad clarified meetings are not allowed on roads.

It is clear that the intention of this GO is not a ban and brought in consideration of aspects such as safety of people, no disruption to traffic and no disruption to emergency services.