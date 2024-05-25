Police conduct mock drill in Chirala

Chirala : Ks part of the measures to control untoward incidents before and after the counting day, the Bapatla police have conducted a mock drill to create an awareness of police readiness in handling mobs involved in violent incidents at the Clock Tower Centre in Chirala on Friday.

Following the orders of SP Vakul Jindal, the AR Police, and civil police organised the mock drill under the supervision of the Additional SP Vithaleswara Rao. The Additional SP said that they were ready to initiate stringent action on the people involved in the untoward incidents during the counting.



The AdditionalSP said that Section 144 of CrPC and Section 30 of the Police Act are in force in the district, and no more than four people should be gathered at one place in any area, and cannot organise meetings and rallies.



He said that deliberately making comments provoking the candidates or the activists of the political parties, and spreading false information and rumours on social media are offensive, and the police will open rowdy sheets on them if necessary.



The Chirala DSP B Prasad, I Town CI P Seshagiri Rao, II Town CI Somasekhar, Admin RI Mouluddin, welfare RI Srinivas Reddy, SIs from police stations in the town, rural and Vetapalem, and other staff were present.

