Police conducts patrolling in villages
Eluru: The police and armed forces conducted foot patrolling in the villages of Palliwada and Surangavarapadu on Sunday in the wake of the upcoming general elections and made the people aware of the procedures to be followed during the elections.
Kaikaluru Rural CI Krishna Kumar and SI T Rama Krishna along with their staff and armed forces took part in the patrolling as per orders of Eluru district SP D Mary Prasanthi.
On the occasion CI Krishna Kumar assured the people that the police are taking all kinds of measures to help people exercise their right to vote freely and fearlessly in the upcoming general elections. Criminal cases will be registered against anyone who disturbs the public peace during the election by casting fraudulent votes or enticing the voters, he warned.