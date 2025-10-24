Police deploy drones to monitor flooded areas

Ongole: Prakasamdistrict police launched drone-based surveillance to identify flood-affected areas amid heavy rainfall.

On Thursday, police identified 18 locations across the district where streams, rivers, and low-lying areas were submerged, including two in Ongole, one in Santhanuthalapadu, one in Maddipadu, one in Naguluppalapadu, one in Tanguturu, one in Mundlamuru, two in Pamuru, one in Markapur, one in Cumbum, two in Giddalur, one in Racharlа, two in Peddaraveedu, and one in Dornala.

The police officials announced that they had established security arrangements and alerted revenue officials immediately after identifying the submergence. They said that barricades were erected where water flows dangerously across roads, with 24-hour police deployment at all 18 locations. They said JCBs were stationed as precautionary measures near overflowing streams. They said that the local police personnel are alerting residents near water bodies and urging them to relocate to rehabilitation centres equipped with food, medicines, and medical staff.

The SP ordered priority evacuation of children, infants, and elderly persons to safer locations. Police officials appealed to residents to strictly follow police instructions and maintain constant vigilance throughout this emergency period.