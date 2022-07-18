Police dept to conduct Spandana in Naidupeta today

Tirupati: In a novel way, Superintendent of Police P Parameswar Reddy will conduct 'Special Spandana' programme at Naidupeta on Monday to take services of cops to rural people. It is needless to say the 'Spandana,' a grievance redressal programme conducted every Monday at District Police Office (DPO) where the people of Tirupati and surrounding areas will attend to lodge their complaints to the SP directly. Though this is highly useful to the people of Tirupati and surrounding areas, the people living in far off places from DPO were deprived of submitting their representations to the SP because of long distance.

After rejig of districts in the state, Tirupati district was formed under which Sullurupeta, Venkatagiri and Guduru constituencies merged which were earlier in Nellore district.

With this, people from Guduru, Naidupeta and other surrounding areas have to travel more than 150 kilometres to reach Tirupati on grievances day.

Particularly, the handicapped, women and old aged are facing a lot of hardships to reach DPO on Monday. After noticing the problem, SP Parameswar Reddy decided to conduct special 'Spandana Programmes' in rural areas which are located far away from the DPO once in a month, facilitating the people of that area to meet him directly on the grievances day.