Police forces identify explosives at Andhra Odisha Border, escapes a major threat

The combing forces escaped a major threat on the Andhra-Odisha border. BSF forces found explosives planted by Maoists targeting combing forces and detonated 5 kg bomb. Also, some other ammunition was seized in the Kadili Bandha forest area of ​​Malkangiri district in Odisha. The attacks between the police and the Maoists have been going on in AOB for some time. People are often worried by the amount of gunfire on AOB borders. Recently, there was another bomb blast in the same area. BSF forces seized Maoist explosives at Huntalguda in the Chitrakonda Swabiman forest area under Andhra Odisha Border.

According to intelligence sources, BSF personnel carried out the airstrikes. The Maoists seized a bag hidden at a hill near Kadalibandha village in the Chitrakonda Black Huntalguda forest area. BSF police seized two landmines, a tiffin bomb and other items from the seized bag. The bomb squad that reached the scene blew them up.

Recently the Maoists were provoked in the same area. The Maoists attacked with a landmine targeting security forces operating in the agency area where a BSF jawan was seriously injured in the incident. Security personnel immediately rushed the jawan to the hospital for treatment. Meanwhile, the police have been on high alert since the landmine exploded.