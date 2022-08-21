Police insist on permission for Vinayaka Chavithi pandals

Vijayawada: The organisers of Vinayaka Chavithi celebrations which would be held on August 31, should compulsorily seek permission from the police, says a communiqué from the office of the Commissioner of Police.

The statement issued here on Saturday said that the organisers may submit necessary applications for permission to the Unified Police Service Centre situated on the premises of Suryaraopet police station from 10 am to 5 pm every day. The permission would be granted after verifying the applications thoroughly. The applications must include permissions from the Municipal Corporation or panchayat whichever is applicable, the Fire department and the Electricity department before submitting them to the UPSC.

The organisers should follow precautionary measures to prevent any untoward incidents during the festival time. They should obtain permission from the police to take out procession.

A police officer in the limits of the police station would be the coordinator of the organising committee of celebrations. The organisers should follow the sound pollution guidelines-2000 which fixes 55 decibels sound during the day and 45 decibels sound during the night by using only box type speakers between 6 am and 10 pm. The loud speakers should not be used under any circumstances from 10 pm to 6 am.

The details of the size and weight of the statue, the number of festival days, the date and time of Nimajjanam, the route map of the Nimajjanam should be informed to the police.

The organisers should take precautions to prevent any fire mishaps due to Deeparadhana or electric short circuit. Necessary fire extinguishers should be placed handy. The committee members should guard the place of celebrations during the night.

The organisers should set up CCTVs near the place of celebrations. Vehicles should not be parked near the idols and the number of devotees should be minimal. The place of celebrations should not obstruct traffic.

The police appealed to the organisers to conduct the celebrations in a peaceful atmosphere avoiding any untoward incidents.