Police issue notices to three more accused

Nellore: Police served notices to three more accused, including Gopalakrishna Reddy, the younger son-in-law of YSRCP district president and former minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy, on Monday. The notices were issued in connection with their alleged involvement in the illegal mining and transportation of quartz from Rusthum Mines in Tatiparthi village, Podalakur mandal. The accused have been identified as A Prabhakara Reddy, K Chaitanya, and Gopalakrishna Reddy.

According to sources, Prabhakara Reddy attended an inquiry at the Nellore Rural DSP office on Monday, accompanied by his advocate. Meanwhile, tension gripped the district as the High Court reserved its verdict on anticipatory bail and a quash petition filed by Govardhan Reddy related to the case on the same day.

In a separate development, YSRCP leader Nedurumalli Sriram Kumar Reddy, who unsuccessfully contested the 2024 elections from Venkatagiri constituency, in a press conference alleged that the cases against Govardhan Reddy were baseless and politically motivated. He expressed confidence that Govardhan Reddy would secure anticipatory bail.

It may be recalled that on February 16, police registered a case against Kakani Govardhan Reddy, naming him as the fourth accused (A-4) in the illegal mining and transportation of 61,000 metric tonnes of quartz worth Rs 250 crore from Rusthum Mines in Tatiparthi village, Podalakur mandal.

The case involves a total of 10 accused, of whom two have secured bail, three have been arrested, and a manhunt has been launched for the remaining five. Police have served three notices to Kakani Govardhan Reddy at his residences in Nellore and Hyderabad so far.