Police observe 'No Accident Day' in Kakinada

Kakinada: The East Godavari district police observed No Accident Day in the city to prevent road accidents on national and State highways in the district.

The police personnel created awareness among the people on traffic rules and precautions to be followed when driving on nationals and State highways. People expressed their happiness for adopting such programmes which would give them an accident-free life.

The cops from every police station in the district camped at the black spots, accidents-prone areas in their respective areas on Tuesday. By conducting these programmes the rate of accidents has considerably reduced and the people are happy about it, the police said.

They also created an awareness programme relating to the wearing of helmets and rules of the road for smooth and safe driving. They are insisting on the rule that driving should be done without alcohol and triple riding. They asked the pedestrians to know the road safety rules and must follow them to avoid accidents by not jumping onto roads suddenly.

As part of the programme, the police created awareness among the motorists who violate traffic rules on the national and State highways. They presented roses to rule violators and requested them to remember that their families are waiting for them at home. SP Ravindranath Babu said that the special drive will be conducted two days in a week on every Tuesday and Saturdays in the district and all the police personnel moving around in the accident prone areas He said that by conducting the No accident drive programmes the number of accidents would surely comedown and people can drive and move freely without the fear of accidents.

He also instructed the officials to make the district an accident-free district. He said that to avoid accidents taking place at night because of the drowsiness of drivers they are practicing stop wash and go programmes conducted in the national highways.