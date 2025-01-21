Police on high alert over Dy CM security: DGP

Rajamahendravaram: DGP Dwaraka Tirumala Rao said that the police department is on high alert regarding the security of Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan.

During his visit to Rajamahendravaram on Monday, the DGP addressed media queries about the Deputy CM’s safety and outlined several critical measures being undertaken. As part of his visit, the DGP inaugurated a police department-operated petrol bunk on Sriramapuram Road. He also opened new police quarters in Lalacheruvu and a police parade ground at the district police office.

Responding to questions about potential lapses in the Deputy CM’s security, Dwaraka Tirumala Rao said that the recent incident involving a drone flying over Pawan Kalyan’s residence is under thorough investigation. The police are examining all possibilities and are determined to establish the facts surrounding the incident.

The DGP clarified that the security arrangements during the Deputy CM’s recent visit to Parvathipuram Manyam Agency were executed without any issues. He also addressed a separate incident involving a fake IPS officer that came to light after Pawan Kalyan’s tour. Legal action has been initiated against the individual following a detailed investigation.

The DGP was accorded a warm welcome by Eluru Range IG GVG Ashok Kumar, East Godavari SP D Narasimha Kishore, and other officials during his visit.