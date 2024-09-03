Live
Just In
Police pay tributes to Solomon Wesley
Ongole: The Prakasam district SP AR Damodar and other district police officers paid a floral tribute to Addanki Solomon Carey Wesley by garlanding his statue at Church Centre here on Monday.
Solomon Wesley was the IPS officer who died in the helicopter crash along with the former chief minister Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy, on duty as the chief security officer to him on September 2, 2009. The SP said that Wesley enhanced the pride of the police department with his exemplary service in the line of duty. He said that the police personnel should be inspired by Wesley.
The additional SP AR Ashok Babu, Ongole town DSP R Srinivasa Rao, SB Inspector Raghavendra, Ongole I Town CI Nagaraju, traffic CI Panduranga Rao, RIs Ramana Reddy, Sitarama Reddy, SIs Kishore Babu, Brahmanaidu and others were present.