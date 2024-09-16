Police questions ex-MP Nandigam

Guntur: Police shifted former MP and YSRCP leader Nandigam Suresh from Guntur district jail to Mangalagiri rural police station for two days custody for questioning in connection with the attack on the TDP state party office on October 19, 2021.

After medical examination he was shifted to Mangalagiri rural police station.

Nandigam Suresh has complained about shoulder pains. Doctors said after completion of police grilling, they will conduct all the necessary medical tests.

The court directed the police officials not to resort to caning and abuse. He is facing allegations in the incident of boats hitting the Prakasam barrage crest gates in Vijayawada city. Police arrested him on September 5.

Meanwhile, Mangalagiri rural police questioned MLCs Talasila Raghuram, Lella Appi Reddy, YSRCP leaders Devineni Avinash and Gavaskar in connection with the attack on the TDP state party office and recorded their statements. They booked the cases against 150 YSRCP leaders and activists.