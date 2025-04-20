Police raids in Nellore following spurt in crime

Nellore: In the wake of a hike witnessed in the crime rate related to murders, snatching incidents, and attacks on people, following directions of Superintendent of Police G. Krishna, a team headed by ASP Ch. Soumya conducted raids at various places in the city in the early hours of Saturday.

They conducted vehicle checkups at railway stations, bus stands, bridges, Colletpet, city outskirts, NH-5, etc., and reportedly seized some vehicles for triple riding, drunk driving, and not having number plates or proper documents.

On this occasion, police registered a case under the Arms Act against a person found roaming with a knife on the outskirts of the city.

In a press note released on Saturday, ASP Ch. Soumya warned of initiating stringent action against anti-social elements and lawbreakers creating law and order problems.

She said that in most of the recent incidents, youngsters lost their lives in road accidents due to not using helmets, seat belts, and driving in an inebriated condition.

The ASP appealed to parents not to allow their children (minors) to drive two-wheelers, as this is also one of the reasons for road accidents.

She advised the public to pass information through Dial 112 or inform the local police station if they notice people consuming alcohol in public places or moving under suspicious circumstances.