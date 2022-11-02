Police registers a case against young man over kidnap of a woman in Poranki

The police registered a case against a young man who kidnapped a young woman in Poranki. According to Penamalur CI R. Govindaraju, the young woman (18) from Vaira of Khammam district came to her uncle's house last month.



On the 5th of last month, while she was shopping in Poranki with her family members, a young man named M. Srinivasa Rao came and forcibly took her away on a bike and left her at Sabbavaram.

She returned home and told what had happened. After the family members complained to the police about this incident, the police registered a case of kidnapping.

However, it is to be ascertained who the young man is and why he tried to kidnap her. The young woman is being interrogated in this case and the young man is also being called and interrogated.

