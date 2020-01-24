Police rescued two women as they went missing in the forest

Kadapa: In a humanitarian gesture Kadapa police rescued two women after they went missing in the forest. The victims were identified as C. Veeranagamma, G. Ramulamma of Edigapalle village of Veeraballi Mandal in the district.

According to the police, both women were going to nearby Gadikota forest for collecting broomsticks on Thursday morning. But they did not return home till late evening following they lost the way in the dense forest. After the efforts made by victims relatives ended in vain in finding the women, they lodged a complaint in the Veeraballi police station around 10.30 PM on Thursday.

Following the direction of district SP KVNN Anburajan, Rayachoti CI K. Sudhakar Reddy, Lakkireddy palle CI M. Yugandhar Reddy, Veeraballi CI Ramanjaneyulu along with special party police launched the searching operations on the same day night, find the duo lying unconscious at Mattikonda forest this afternoon. Police handed over them to their relatives after providing first aid. Sp lauded the cops of their initiation in rescuing the women.