Police revelations on TDP's role rattled Chandrababu Naidu, says Anil Kumar Yadav

Amaravati: Minister for irrigation P Anil Kumar Yadav said TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu fearing police unearthing the role of the opposition party in attacks on temples, was making baseless allegations against police and the director general of police (DGP) D Gautam Sawang. He condemned the remarks of TDP leaders on the DGP for revealing facts regarding the incidents involving temples.

Speaking to media persons at party office at Tadepalli on Saturday, Anil Kumar Yadav said the police nabbed 80 persons in connection with 29 cases of attacks on temples. Alleging that the TDP was trying to derive political mileage by disturbing communal harmony, he said the police revealed the role of nine persons connected to TDP and BJP in the incidents.

He said while Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy was benefiting lakhs of people through his welfare schemes by spending Rs 80,000 crore in 20 moths, the TDP is fearing the prospect of it losing its existence. He said while the police are conducting investigation into sensitive issue of attacks on temples, the TDP has been making baseless allegations against the DGP.

Anil Kumar alleged that the TDP cadres had a role in the attacks on temples including in hidden treasure hunt in Maddikera police station limits of Kurnool district, chappal garlanding of Hanuman idol at Budwel in Kadapa district, damaging gopuram of Anjaneya Swamy temple in Kurnool district, desecration of Vinayaka idol at Golugonda mandal, damage to Varahalakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple idol in Singarayakonda, Saraswatidevi idol in Sankara Mutt in Narasaraopet and other offences in several other temples.

The minister said that Chandrababu Naidu who failed to come out during Covid pandemic for more than 10 months, had rushed to Ramatheertham in no time only for political reasons. He repeated the allegation that the TDP had been conspiring to defame the state government unbale to digest its welfare schemes and its popularity.