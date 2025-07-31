Police seize 150 modified silencers, 300 high-decibel horns

Anantapur: District SP P.Jagadeesh has taken strict action against two-wheeler riders using modified silencers that cause excessive noise.

In a stern warning, the SP stated that vehicles operating with non-standard and noisy silencers will face legal consequences.

As part of a special drive, Anantapur city police seized 150 modified silencers and 300 high-decibel horns from violators. These were destroyed under the supervision of SP Jagadeesh near the Clock Tower using a road roller.

The SP emphasised that fitting loud silencers violates the Motor Vehicles Act and leads to public inconvenience and noise pollution. Such modifications may also cause other drivers to lose focus, resulting in accidents.

The SP urged all riders to use only company-provided silencers and warned that criminal action would be taken not only against the vehicle owner but also the mechanic involved in the modification. He questioned how youngsters could afford silencers worth Rs 30,000 and called on parents to reflect on their children’s spending habits.

He also stated that violators could face up to 3 months in jail, fines up to Rs 10,000, and suspension of their driving licence for 3 months.

SP Jagadeesh also announced that vehicles parked haphazardly on roads, causing inconvenience and obstruction, will be penalised. ‘Vehicle wheel locks’ are now being deployed for improperly parked vehicles. He further stressed the importance of helmet use, noting that most fatal road accidents involve two-wheeler riders without helmets.