Police seize 2,500 vehicles in Srikakulam

Srikakulam: Police across the Srikakulam district seized a total of 2,500 vehicles for the last one week for violation of lockdown norms. The government relaxed time everyday from

6 am to 11 am for the people to move out and to purchase essentials. But most of the bikers and auto drivers have been moving out even after 11 am in the district. Police in all 14 circles across the district are conducting massive checks and seized 2,500 vehicles till Thursday by registering cases on charges of violation of lockdown rules. "We will produce vehicles before judicial magistrates after end of lockdown period," Superintendent of Police RN Ammi Reddy said.