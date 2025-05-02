Police seize cash and mobile phones; 29 arrested

Anantapur: SP Sri P. Jagadeesh IPS’s special teams in coordination with Narpala police, conducted a surprise raid on a gambling den in Googudu village under Narpala Mandal and arrested 29 individuals. According to police reports, several people from Kadapa, Proddatur, and Tadipatri had visited Googudu village for a temple visit. After attending the darshan and a feast, they reportedly began gambling at the same location.

Acting on a tip-off received by the district’s Special Branch officers, a swift operation was carried out under the supervision of Narpala SI Sagar. During the raid, the police caught all 29 individuals red-handed and seized cash amounting to Rs. 8,98,410 and 28 mobile phones from the scene. The arrested individuals belong to the regions of Kadapa, Proddatur, and Tadipatri. Further legal proceedings are underway.