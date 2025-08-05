Police special drive against violations by 2-wheelers begins

Vijayawada: DGP Harish Kumar Gupta said special enforcement drive will be conducted against two-wheelers for traffic violations to save the precious lives of public from road accidents . Special drives are going to be scheduled on weekly basis as mentioned below. Special drive against drunken driving began on Monday and will be concluded on August 11.

Special drive against over speeding will be held from August 11 to 17, special drive against non-wearing of helmets by two-wheeler riders and pillion riders will be held from August 18 to 24. Special drive will be held at the black spots against two-wheelers regarding all kinds of violations, said the DGP in astatement on Monday. He requested the people to co-operate with the police during the enforcement drive and follow the traffic rules.