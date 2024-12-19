Police Sports & Games Meet commences

Puttaparthi (Sri Sathya Sai district) : “Sports will create friendly atmosphere among employees. We should instil the spirit of sports in our minds,” stated district Collector TN Chetan. Along with SP V Ratna, he inaugurated District Annual Police Sports & Games Meet Competitions-2024 by lighting the sports lamp here on Wednesday.

Collector Chetan said that sports and exercise should be a part of everyone’s life, especially those working in police department should make it a habit to exercise regularly to maintain physical fitness. He said that police duty is like teamwork and if they work together in coordination, whether in sports or in police duties, they can achieve success.

SP Ratna said sports and games meets are being organised to increase mental happiness among police personnel, who will be busy with many duties such as security, maintaining law and order, VIP tour duties, searching for criminals, road accidents, natural disasters. She noted that these sports will help a lot in bringing out the sportsmanship in them and also gives them a short break from their daily duties and increasing their self-confidence.

Around 150 athletes from 8 divisions are participating in these competitions, which will be held for three days. Competitions in various sports and games like running, kabaddi, coco, long jump, high jump, short put, shuttle, tennis, tug of war etc. will be held. Additional SP R Srinivasulu, AR DSP Srinivasulu, DSPs Vijayakumar, KV Mahesh and Srinivasulu, SBCI Balasubrahmanyam Reddy, RIs Mahesh, Vali, Ravikumar, RSIs Veeranna, Pradeep Singh, Venkateshwarlu, CIs, SIs and AR staff of all sub-divisions in the district participated.