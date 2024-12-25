Police to use technology for crime prevention: SP

Kakinada: Kakinada district police, under the leadership of SP Vikrant Patil are focusing on utilising technology to enhance crime prevention and improve policing efficiency.

Speaking with ‘The Hans India,’ SP Patil emphasised the goal of achieving maximum policing impact with minimal manpower.

Each police station will be equipped with at least one drone to assist in monitoring and maintaining law and order. SP Patil said that the presence of drone surveillance would instil confidence among citizens while creating fear among criminals, thereby potentially reduc-ing crime rates.

The proposal has already received approval from the state DGP, and funding is being arranged through CSR contributions from donors and industrial organisations. Drones will play a key role in combating crimes such as drug trafficking, anti-social activities, offenses against women, and illegal transportation of commodities like rice.

SP Patil highlighted that deploying drones in ‘ganja beats’ will alleviate the need for extensive manpower in high-risk areas, enabling more effective monitoring. Currently, drones are being deployed daily between 4 pm and 6 pm in Kakinada city and other vulnerable outskirts. The visuals captured by the drones are analysed in real-time at the command & control room, guiding subsequent inspections and raids. This initiative marks a significant step for-ward in the district’s efforts to ensure safety and maintain law and order.