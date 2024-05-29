  • Menu
Visakhapatnam: Plasma processes, a cost-effective alternative

  • Incorporating plasma in medical, agriculture and energy sectors, researchers find solutions
  • The plasma-based processes are essential for advancing sustainable resource utilisation

Visakhapatnam: Plasma processes offer a cost-effective and eco-friendly alternative for treating waste water, pharmaceutical residues, industrial chemicals in particular, emphasised GITAM Chemistry Department Assistant Professor K. Rama Mohan Rao.

Delivering a scientific talk here on Tuesday at the School of Science campus, he stated that based on his research findings, plasma is an ionised gas representing a distinct fourth state of matter. The Assistant Professor mentioned that the plasmas are not only crucial in various daily applications but also estimated to constitute over 99 percent of the visible universe.

Prof. Rama Mohan Rao briefed that in the industrial and technological contexts, plasmas play a critical role particularly in the deposition of protective coating on aircraft engine components, industrial components, fabrication of microprocessors and conversion of waste into energy, water treatment.

Researchers are finding solutions incorporating plasma in medical applications, agriculture and energy sectors. The plasma-based processes are essential for advancing sustainable resource utilisation and electrification of our economy, he informed.

The institution’s School of Science Chemistry Department head NVS Venugopal suggested the researchers conduct research on the power of plasma processing.

