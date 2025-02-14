Political heat over PDF candidate’s nomination

Rajamahendravaram: The approval of the PDF candidate’s nomination in the MLC elections for the graduates’ constituency of the twin Godavari districts has sparked political controversy.

Former MP GV Harsha Kumar alleged that the nomination was strategically approved to divide SC votes and weaken independent candidate GV Sundar’s chances. His accusations were strongly refuted by PDF and UTF leaders.

Addressing the media, Harsha Kumar claimed that during the scrutiny process, PDF candidate Veera Raghava Rao’s nomination was initially declared disqualified but was later included in the final list as a qualified candidate.

He emphasised that the PDF candidate belongs to the SC community and alleged that the ruling coalition manipulated the system to split votes, thereby affecting his son GV Sundar’s prospects as an independent candidate.

Harsha Kumar accused the ruling alliance of misusing the administration for political gains. Campaigning alongside GV Sundar in Tuni town, he asserted that, despite conspiracies, Sundar’s victory is certain. In response, Ubhaya Godavari MLC Illa Venkateswara Rao dismissed Harsha Kumar’s allegations.

Speaking at a press conference in Kakinada, he reaffirmed that PDF has always stood for the people and rejected claims that PDF and UTF had compromised with the ruling alliance.

He clarified that the nomination process adhered to election regulations and was conducted in the presence of other candidates.

Venkateswara Rao further stated that PDF does not promote candidates based on caste or seek votes on caste lines. He demanded that Harsha Kumar withdraw his allegations against the PDF candidate.