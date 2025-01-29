Political row erupts over demolition of a structure

Nellore: The demolition of a building, owned by YSR Congress Party cadre in Nellore, triggered a political controversy between the ruling and Opposition party leaders and scathing attacks on each other on Tuesday.

It may be recalled that the municipal administration has issued notic-es to building owners, which were constructed without norms. As part of this initiative, municipal officials demolished the building, owned by YSRCP second-rung cadre K Balakrishna Reddy located at 15th division in the city on Monday.

YSRCP district president Kakani Govardhan Reddy along with Nellore city in-charge Parvathareddy Chandrasekhar Reddy and party func-tionaries inspected the site on Tuesday and criticised that MA&UD Minister P Narayana was the king pin behind this entire episode. Stating that power is not permanent, Kakani pointed out that YSRCP could have demolished Medical College and Hospital owned by Narayana, since these structures were constructed by illegally occupying several irrigation canals in Chinthareddy Palem village of Nellore rural mandal.

Kakani demanded the Minister and municipal authorities to stop such unethical practices and warned that they would have to face serious consequences in future as YSRCP returns to power in coming days.

On the other hand, NUDA chairman Kotamreddy Srinivasulu Reddy defended the government’s step of demolishing the building, stress-ing that there is nothing wrong as the building owned by YSRCP cadre was constructed against norms.

The TDP leader said that YSRCP leaders have no moral right to criticise Minister Narayana. He clarified that TDP will act impartially in taking action against those structures constructed against norms, irrespective of political parties.