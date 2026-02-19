Politics needs new blood, students should step forward: Speaker

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly Speaker Chintakayala Ayyanna Patrudu on Wednesday said that politics must be infused with “new blood” and urged students to consider entering public life to contribute to the development of the State and the nation. Interacting with students who visited the Assembly to observe the proceedings, the Speaker encouraged them to choose their future path carefully and consider politics as a noble profession.

The visit was organised following a recent mock Assembly exercise, after which the Speaker permitted students to witness the House proceedings for about 30 minutes. Students from Zilla Parishad High Schools at Bapulapadu, Veleru, and Kanumolu in Gannavaram Assembly constituency of Krishna district attended the session.

Emphasising the importance of youth participation in governance, the Speaker said young people bring fresh ideas, energy, innovation, and integrity to public life, which are vital for strengthening democratic institutions. He said that the active involvement of educated youth would lead to more transparent, accountable, and people-centric governance.

Chintakayala Ayyanna Patrudu later held an informal interaction with the students, posed for photographs, and enquired how many of them were interested in joining politics in the future. He interacted in particular with Asma, a Class IX student of ZPHS, Bapulapadu. Government Whip and Gannavaram MLA Yarlagadda Venkata Rao was also present on the occasion.

Polavaram Tour Planned: Announcing a special initiative, the Speaker said the government is planning to organise an educational tour for students to the Polavaram Project so they can witness the construction of the major irrigation project firsthand. He stated that the programme is likely to begin within a month. Officials were instructed to collect details of students visiting the Assembly during the Budget Session and make necessary arrangements for the tour.