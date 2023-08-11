Poll survey not progressing on scientific lines: Sunitha

Ex-minister and TDP leader Paritala Sunitha has described the ongoing house-to-house survey for electoral rolls revision as a farce on the people.

Addressing a booth-level party agents’ meeting at her party camp office here on Thursday, Sunitha said that the survey was not progressing on scientific lines but the officials were under heavy pressure from the ruling party functionaries.

Deletions of names of opposition parties’ supporters are being affected, she alleged and maintained that one Inthiaz involved in creation of fake Aadhaar cards case is being used as computer operator in Raptadu MRO office.Only at the instance of Election Commission, he was removed from the responsibility. At Chennekithapalle, the issue of inclusion of fake names was brought to the attention of the collector but to no avail, she maintained. Even the in-charge Tahsildar of Raptadu is functioning as the YSRCP agent, she complained. She warned that the complaints will be passed on to the CEC if the district administration did not make changes. In a separate statement, District Collector M Gautami warned of severe action on the electoral staff if discrepancies are found in the revision of electoral rolls. By August 21, the house-to-house survey should be completed.