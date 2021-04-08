Polling begins for ZPTC, MPTC elections in Guntur

Guntur: Voting for the ZPTC , MPTC elections began on Thursday morning in Guntur district to elect 571 ZPTCs and 576 MPTCs. Serpentine queues were seen at the polling booths. Women, youth elders thronged polling booths and exercised their franchise.

The District administration has made all the arrangements at polling booths for the convenience of voters. Section 144 was already imposed near the polling booths. So far no untoward incident was reported anywhere. The Polling which started on a dull note picked up later.

Meanwhile, a school teacher Kancherla Koteswara Rao who attended election duty at PV Palem ZPHS died of a heart attack in the wee hours of Thursday.