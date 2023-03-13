  • Menu
Polling for MLC elections in AP, Telangana ends, counting on March 16

The polling for MLC elections in Telangana has ended. The polling for Hyderabad-Ranga Reddy-Mahabub Nagar MLC seat, which started at 8 am ended at 4 pm. On the other hand, polling for MLC elections in AP for three graduate, two teacher and four local body MLC positions has ended. The counting of votes will be held on 16th.

Meanwhile, polling for the MLC election in Ongole of Prakasam district turned tense with TDP and YSRCP activists went on a rampage near the polling station of St. Theresa School attacking each other.

The police dispersed both sides. The situation became more tense when MLA Balineni and former MLA Damachrala Janardhan came to the scene after learning about the matter.

The election in Telangana has ended peacefully without any untoward incidents.

Company

