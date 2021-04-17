Polling in Tirupati bypoll on a dull note

Nellore: Polling percentage of Tirupati LS bypolls has gradually been picking up and it registered 17.39 pc till 11 am, according to the officials. The process has been on a dull note since Saturday morning due to increased hot condition even though they record at 35-36 in many parts and has been hot and sultry due to intermittant drizzles. It may be recalled that the overall poll percentage by 9 am was at 7.8.

Still, Sarvepalli constituency in the district has been on the top of constituencies registering 22.33 pc within four hours of start of the polling. Gudur with 16.74 pc, Sullurpet 13.28 pc, Venkatagirid 20.02 pc in Nellore District; Tirupati 16.10 pc, Srikalahasti 18.02 pc, and Satyavedu in Chittoor district with 15.25 pc till 11 am.

Further, Chief Election Agent Anam Vijayakumar Reddy has been touring in various constituencies on Saturday. Joint Collector Dr N Prabhakar Reddy visited some polling stations in Sarvepalli constituency and observed the process. Minister for water resources Dr P Anil Kumar Yadav stationed at YSR Congress office in the city and has been monitoring the situation in the district interacting with the local leaders.