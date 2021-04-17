Polling staff dies in Nellore

Nellore: A teacher who was in election duties died late on Friday due to alleged cardiac arrest in Chittamuru Mandal.

According to the sources, Yembeti Ravi was working as teacher at Nukalapalem in Sullurpet Mandal and has been assigned as Assistant Polling Officer for election duties at Polling station located in Aravapalem in Chittamuru Mandal and he reached the village by Friday evening. At about 10.45 pm, he informed other polling personnel that he was suffering from congestion in the chest and later died.

Polling staff immediately communicated to the officials on the sudden death of the APO and they deputed another official for election duties. Police rushed to the village and shifted the body to the hospital.

Further, Polling in four assembly segments in the district has been peaceful. Some polling stations are witnessing non functioning of EVMs and polling still to start there. Officials are trying to rectify the problem in the machines for conducting the poll.