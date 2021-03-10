Polling to be held for four municipalities in Nellore district

Nellore: District Collector KVN Chakradhar Babu said that all arrangements have been made for elections to four municipalities in the district on Wednesday.

He visited the distribution centre at Viswodaya Degree College in Venkatagiri on Tuesday and said this time the administration is concentrating on increasing the voting percentage in the municipal polls.

He observed the polling material and directed the polling staff members to be attentive while conducting the elections. He said polling starts at 87 polling stations at 7 am. They had arranged wheelchairs and Red Cross volunteers for helping the elderly and physically challenged persons and enable them to cast their votes.

The Collector said they were focusing on increasing the poll percentage by starting a special campaign 'Votuku Velaye' to create awareness among the voters.

He said normally polling percentage in towns has not been up to mark and hence they had started the special campaign.

Informing about the special arrangement for providing details of the polling station and others to the voters, Chakradhar Babu said that special software, 'Know Your Polling Station', has been developed by the Election Commission and is placed on the official website. Polling process in all 87 stations would be webcast and micro-observers and videographers were posted on duty.

The Collector said more than 2,000 police personnel have been deputed for conducting the polls in a peaceful manner. Joint Collector-Asara T Bapi Reddy, Gudur Sub-Collector R Gopala Krishna and others were present.