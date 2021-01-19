Polluting industrial projects will not contribute for state's development: Mekapati Gautam Reddy

Minister Mekapati Gautam Reddy said that industrial development in the state has been accelerating since YS Jagan Mohan Reddy became the Chief Minister. CM Jagan said he always wanted the system to be designed in such a way as to explore ways and pave the way for the future.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister said that it is easy for industries to come but the polluting industries will not contribute to development. He recalled that CM YS Jagan words that polluting industries should not come to the state. Minister Mekapati Gautam Reddy clarified that YS Jagan's vison could be understood if one looks at Nadu-Nedu program.

He said it is enough to make good students to be able to make one an entrepreneur. "The three basic elements are education, employment and health, which will help in every which way," Gautam Reddy. He said that now the government was going in that direction and was going to attract the attention of the nations of the world. "The industries need subsidies but the government is of the view that it is not appropriate to give them under the old system," Mekapati said.

The minister asserted that the government has always been proactive in supporting MSMEs and opined that Maritime Board has been set up to develop the port and harbour. "We are strengthening road bridge connectivity and making the business sector much easier," he added