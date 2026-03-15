Ponguru Ramadevi distributes Ramzan gifts

Nellore: Ponguru Ramadevi, wife of Minister P Narayana, has distributed Ramzan gifts to Muslim women activists in Nellore on Saturday.

After participating in prayers along with them, Ramadevi said that they have been distributing Ramzan gifts for the past three years. Stating that the core essence of Islam lies in helping the poor, she said that with this very objective that Minister Narayana spends Rs 10 crore annually from his personal pocket for the welfare of party activists. She also mentioned that a shadi manzil was constructed with Rs 50 lakh.

City Mayor Devarakonda Sujatha Ashok, Deputy Mayor Tahseen Imtiaz, former Municipal Chairperson Tallapaka Anuradha, former ZPTC member Vijetha Reddy, and others participated in the event.